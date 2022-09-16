Boltwood Capital Management Sells 228 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Boltwood Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,176 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $636,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Union Pacific by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,094 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $849,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE UNP traded down $5.60 on Friday, reaching $212.76. 53,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,285,022. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $225.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on UNP. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.22.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

