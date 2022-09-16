Boltwood Capital Management Sells 525 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Boltwood Capital Management cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19.4% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% in the second quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 544.4% in the second quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 18,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 15,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 123,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.92.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ADP stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $230.48. 13,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,613,933. The stock has a market cap of $95.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $238.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.79. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 59.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,349 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,129. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

