Boltwood Capital Management Sells 547 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Boltwood Capital Management decreased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Lpwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 29,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. City State Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,613. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.83 and a fifty-two week high of $148.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.56.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

