Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 852,700 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the August 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Borqs Technologies Stock Down 9.7 %

BRQS stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.93. 5,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,462. Borqs Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $12.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.92.

Get Borqs Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Borqs Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Borqs Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 157,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.14% of Borqs Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Borqs Technologies Company Profile

Borqs Technologies, Inc provides Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in the United States, India, China, and internationally. The company offers commercial grade Android platform software and service solutions to address vertical market segment needs through the targeted BorqsWare software platform solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Borqs Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borqs Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.