Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) PT Raised to $17.00

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at MKM Partners from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ target price points to a potential upside of 31.89% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Bowlero Stock Performance

BOWL stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.89. The company had a trading volume of 20,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,589. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.04. Bowlero has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $13.30.

Institutional Trading of Bowlero

About Bowlero

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Bowlero in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Bowlero in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Bowlero in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bowlero in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Bowlero in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers. As of March 27, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

