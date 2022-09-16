Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) PT Raised to $17.00

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at MKM Partners from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ target price points to a potential upside of 31.89% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.
Bowlero Stock Performance
BOWL stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.89. The company had a trading volume of 20,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,589. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.04. Bowlero has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $13.30.
Institutional Trading of Bowlero
About Bowlero
Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers. As of March 27, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia.
