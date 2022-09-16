Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 59,341 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 562,621 shares.The stock last traded at $13.22 and had previously closed at $12.60.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bowlero in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOWL. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Bowlero in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Bowlero in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Bowlero during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bowlero during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Bowlero during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers. As of March 27, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

