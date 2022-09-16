BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Stake Boosted by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its stake in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,154 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in BP were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in BP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in BP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in BP by 200.6% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BP in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in BP in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. 9.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BP Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE BP traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.05. The company had a trading volume of 116,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,518,969. BP p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $24.53 and a twelve month high of $34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.08 billion, a PE ratio of -9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.05 and its 200-day moving average is $30.10.

BP Increases Dividend

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $67.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.85 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 26.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.3604 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is -40.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on BP from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upped their target price on BP from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on BP from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BP from GBX 450 ($5.44) to GBX 472 ($5.70) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BP from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.16.

BP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

Featured Stories

