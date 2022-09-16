Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Cowen

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cowen from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BRZE. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Braze from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Braze Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE opened at $35.38 on Tuesday. Braze has a twelve month low of $27.09 and a twelve month high of $98.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.75 and a 200 day moving average of $39.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.16 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 40.69%. Braze’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Braze will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Braze news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $1,253,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,508,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Braze news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $1,253,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,508,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 12,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $461,261.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,120.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 165,848 shares of company stock worth $7,171,451. Corporate insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Braze by 50,225.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Braze in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in Braze in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 39.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

