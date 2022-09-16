Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Price Performance

Shares of Bridgemarq Real Estate Services stock traded up C$0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$14.59. The company had a trading volume of 127 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,761. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a one year low of C$12.40 and a one year high of C$17.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.39. The firm has a market cap of C$138.37 million and a PE ratio of 10.27.

About Bridgemarq Real Estate Services

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate sales services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston & Daniel brand names.

