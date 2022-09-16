Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $65.15

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $65.15 and last traded at $66.15, with a volume of 13661 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.57.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BFAM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $144.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.29.

The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.30.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $490.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,073,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,270,000 after buying an additional 991,546 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,643,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,069,000 after buying an additional 864,487 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,964,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,796,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,375,000 after buying an additional 518,844 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,034,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

