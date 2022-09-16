Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,398 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 39,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 49,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 10,727 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 3,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

BMY traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.04. 331,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,717,023. The company has a market cap of $151.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

