British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.65

Shares of British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.65 and last traded at $4.72, with a volume of 115870 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

A number of research firms have commented on BTLCY. Royal Bank of Canada cut British Land from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of British Land from GBX 580 ($7.01) to GBX 540 ($6.52) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 710 ($8.58) to GBX 700 ($8.46) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Panmure Gordon lowered shares of British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered British Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, British Land presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $626.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.07.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

