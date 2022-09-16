Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 114.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,013 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $675.33.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.9 %

AVGO traded down $9.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $490.42. The company had a trading volume of 35,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,749. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $520.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $551.03. The company has a market cap of $198.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.09. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $463.91 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

