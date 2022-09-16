Brokerages Set J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) Target Price at GBX 265

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 265 ($3.20).

SBRY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on J Sainsbury from GBX 285 ($3.44) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded J Sainsbury to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 210 ($2.54) in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.62) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

SBRY opened at GBX 200.44 ($2.42) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 213.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 228.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.02, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of £4.70 billion and a PE ratio of 695.52. J Sainsbury has a 1 year low of GBX 197.50 ($2.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 307.80 ($3.72).

In other news, insider Jo Bertram purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 209 ($2.53) per share, for a total transaction of £16,720 ($20,203.00).

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

