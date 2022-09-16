BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) PT Lowered to GBX 220 at Barclays

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 220 ($2.66) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC upgraded BT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BT Group from GBX 290 ($3.50) to GBX 285 ($3.44) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BT Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.57.

BT Group Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of BTGOF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.60. 10,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,789. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.17. BT Group has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $2.71.

About BT Group

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers landline, mobile, broadband, and TV services under the BT, EE, and Plusnet brands.

