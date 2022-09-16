BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Raised to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BTGOF. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of BT Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. HSBC upgraded BT Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BT Group from GBX 290 ($3.50) to GBX 285 ($3.44) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut BT Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $211.43.

Get BT Group alerts:

BT Group Price Performance

BTGOF opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. BT Group has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $2.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.18.

BT Group Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers landline, mobile, broadband, and TV services under the BT, EE, and Plusnet brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.