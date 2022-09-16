Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $31.06

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.06 and last traded at $31.17, with a volume of 45943 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.45.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,530 ($30.57) to GBX 2,250 ($27.19) in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 3,250 ($39.27) in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Bunzl from GBX 3,050 ($36.85) to GBX 2,800 ($33.83) in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bunzl has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,808.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.60 and its 200 day moving average is $36.24.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

