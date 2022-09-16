Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) PT Raised to GBX 2,080

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from GBX 2,070 ($25.01) to GBX 2,080 ($25.13) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BRBY. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($20.54) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($23.56) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,050 ($24.77) to GBX 1,730 ($20.90) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($22.96) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,872 ($22.62).

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Burberry Group Trading Down 2.4 %

LON:BRBY opened at GBX 1,729.50 ($20.90) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,740.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,671.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,801.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.64, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.53. Burberry Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,473.50 ($17.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,074 ($25.06).

Insider Activity at Burberry Group

About Burberry Group

In other news, insider Jonathan Akeroyd sold 49,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,619 ($19.56), for a total value of £793,909.03 ($959,290.76).

(Get Rating)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.