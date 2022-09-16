Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the August 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 816,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Burning Rock Biotech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,410,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,834,000 after buying an additional 1,914,059 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 314.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,516,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,671,000 after buying an additional 2,669,278 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 81.4% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,126,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,989,000 after acquiring an additional 953,971 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,126,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,755,000 after purchasing an additional 953,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,436,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,348,000 after buying an additional 140,533 shares during the last quarter. 23.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Burning Rock Biotech Stock Performance

Burning Rock Biotech stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.11. 4,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,688. Burning Rock Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.69.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech ( NASDAQ:BNR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 174.75% and a negative return on equity of 53.95%. The business had revenue of $19.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Burning Rock Biotech will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Central Laboratory Business, In-Hospital Business, and Pharma Research and Development Services. The company primarily offers next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection and prognosis prediction tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

