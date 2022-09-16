Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,415 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,311 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,341,911 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $683,244,000 after acquiring an additional 27,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.48. The stock had a trading volume of 84,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,888,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $82.67 and a one year high of $167.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.99.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.38.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

