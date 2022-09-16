Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,681 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $217.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.05.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $191.41. 41,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,327,681. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $118.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $197.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.92.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lowe's Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

