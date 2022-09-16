Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $2.46 Million Investment in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 105,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,707.4% in the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

DFAC stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $23.94. 6,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,961. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $29.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.42.

