Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $380,000 Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 736.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

NYSE:GE traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.18. 192,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,794,916. General Electric has a one year low of $59.93 and a one year high of $116.17. The company has a market capitalization of $72.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -7.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Electric to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.15.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

