Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) Short Interest Update

Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 47.4% from the August 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,395,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Buyer Group International Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BYRG remained flat at 0.01 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,259,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,491,279. Buyer Group International has a 52-week low of 0.00 and a 52-week high of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.01.
About Buyer Group International
