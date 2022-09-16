C5 Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CXAC) Short Interest Update

C5 Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CXAC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 87.8% from the August 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

C5 Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of CXAC stock remained flat at $10.02 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,865. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00. C5 Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $10.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C5 Acquisition

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of C5 Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $108,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in C5 Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $161,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in C5 Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $704,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in C5 Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $991,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in C5 Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,447,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C5 Acquisition Company Profile

C5 Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. C5 Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

