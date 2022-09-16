CAE (NYSE:CAE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.26

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.26 and last traded at $17.30, with a volume of 3011 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.57.

CAE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CAE from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America upgraded CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on CAE from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.28.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.16 and a 200 day moving average of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.30, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $933.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.30 million. CAE had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of CAE by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 767,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,005,000 after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of CAE by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 131,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in CAE by 9.3% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in CAE during the fourth quarter valued at $1,440,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of CAE by 463.5% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 756,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,705,000 after buying an additional 622,015 shares in the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

