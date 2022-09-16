CAE (TSE:CAE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $22.90

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$22.90 and last traded at C$23.06, with a volume of 582433 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$23.25.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of CAE from C$43.60 to C$37.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CAE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.35.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of C$7.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$28.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.70.
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.
