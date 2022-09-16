CAE (TSE:CAE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $22.90

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$22.90 and last traded at C$23.06, with a volume of 582433 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$23.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of CAE from C$43.60 to C$37.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CAE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of C$7.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$28.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.70.

CAE ( TSE:CAE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$933.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$941.57 million. On average, analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

