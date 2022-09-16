CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Short Interest Update

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 36.6% from the August 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,445,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CaixaBank from €4.35 ($4.44) to €4.00 ($4.08) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CaixaBank from €3.05 ($3.11) to €3.10 ($3.16) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of CaixaBank from €3.50 ($3.57) to €4.10 ($4.18) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CaixaBank from €4.20 ($4.29) to €4.50 ($4.59) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CaixaBank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.73.

OTCMKTS CAIXY traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.14. The stock had a trading volume of 325,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,406. CaixaBank has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.03.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

