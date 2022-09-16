Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Short Interest Update

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 273,600 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the August 15th total of 430,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Stock Performance
NASDAQ CHY traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $11.94. 197,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,872. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $17.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.65.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 12th.
Institutional Trading of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund
About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.
