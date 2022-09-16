Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Short Interest Update

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 273,600 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the August 15th total of 430,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHY traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $11.94. 197,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,872. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $17.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.65.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 12th.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 9,396.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,413 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

