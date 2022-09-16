Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Short Interest Down 26.1% in August

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the August 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Price Performance
CPZ stock traded down 0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching 16.79. 22,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,950. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 17.41 and its 200-day moving average price is 18.06. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 52-week low of 15.78 and a 52-week high of 21.35.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 12th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust
Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (CPZ)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.