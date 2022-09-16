Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Short Interest Down 26.1% in August

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the August 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Price Performance

CPZ stock traded down 0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching 16.79. 22,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,950. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 17.41 and its 200-day moving average price is 18.06. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 52-week low of 15.78 and a 52-week high of 21.35.

Get Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust alerts:

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasure Coast Financial Planning acquired a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 789.2% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,604 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.