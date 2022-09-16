Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.20-$4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.89 billion-$2.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.89 billion.

Shares of Caleres stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $24.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,238,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,375. Caleres has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $31.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.73. The company has a market capitalization of $909.05 million, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.84.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. Caleres had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 57.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Caleres will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Caleres’s payout ratio is 5.47%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAL. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Caleres in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Caleres to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Caleres from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caleres from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $36,054.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 513,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,421,304.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,442. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $36,054.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,421,304.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,040 shares of company stock worth $1,236,110. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 445,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 6.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Caleres in the first quarter valued at $535,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 53.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,589 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 6.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

