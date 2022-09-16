Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Short Interest Update

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 49.3% from the August 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Price Performance

NASDAQ CALT traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.56. The stock had a trading volume of 484 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,449. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Pareto Securities started coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:CALT Get Rating ) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

