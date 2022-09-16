Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) Shares Acquired by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,851,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,823,000 after purchasing an additional 92,297 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,445,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,065,000 after acquiring an additional 148,346 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 644,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,733,000 after acquiring an additional 42,531 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 503,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,388,000 after acquiring an additional 43,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 380,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 181,305 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cambria Tail Risk ETF alerts:

Cambria Tail Risk ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

BATS TAIL traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $16.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,428 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.94.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Tail Risk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Tail Risk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.