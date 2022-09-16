Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Bought by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,646 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,024,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,009,000 after purchasing an additional 43,578 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,994,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3,862.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 193,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,620,000 after purchasing an additional 189,014 shares during the last quarter. 44.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CM shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.50 to C$84.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.58.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 0.6 %

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $48.49 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $45.09 and a 1 year high of $66.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.649 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.81%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.