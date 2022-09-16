Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $135.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $128.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CNI. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$166.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$163.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.36.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $118.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $106.61 and a 1-year high of $137.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.569 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.78%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 266.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 100.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

