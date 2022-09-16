CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) Short Interest Update

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a growth of 94.6% from the August 15th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
CannaGrow Price Performance
CannaGrow stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.03. 4,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,797. CannaGrow has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03.
CannaGrow Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CannaGrow (CGRW)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
Receive News & Ratings for CannaGrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CannaGrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.