CannBioRx Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNFW) Short Interest Update

CannBioRx Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNFW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the August 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

CannBioRx Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of ATNFW stock remained flat at $0.10 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,953. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13. CannBioRx Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1.35.

