Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Shares Up 6.4%

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) shares were up 6.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.87 and last traded at $6.81. Approximately 173,828 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,708,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on CANO shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cano Health from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.45.

Get Cano Health alerts:

Cano Health Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cano Health

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $689.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.58 million. Cano Health had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cano Health, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CANO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 3.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,162,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cano Health by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,729,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,831,000 after buying an additional 593,721 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,025,000 after purchasing an additional 215,808 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 10,008,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,835,000 after buying an additional 4,158,489 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,596,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,508,000 after buying an additional 1,049,528 shares during the period. 39.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cano Health

(Get Rating)

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.