Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) fell 8.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.56 and last traded at $2.56. 75,305 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,565,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on GOEV. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Canoo from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Roth Capital cut Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. R. F. Lafferty reduced their price target on Canoo from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Canoo in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Canoo Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $692.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Canoo ( NYSE:GOEV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.15). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Canoo Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Canoo news, major shareholder Global Holdings Ltd Dd sold 2,000,000 shares of Canoo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $8,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,293,771 shares in the company, valued at $42,101,523.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Tony Aquila purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $796,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,538,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,104,535.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Global Holdings Ltd Dd sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $8,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,293,771 shares in the company, valued at $42,101,523.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,721,536 shares of company stock worth $11,077,780. Corporate insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Canoo

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOEV. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo in the second quarter valued at about $1,937,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Canoo by 29.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,650,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,150,000 after acquiring an additional 832,061 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo in the first quarter valued at about $2,950,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canoo by 77.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 186,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,072,000. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.

