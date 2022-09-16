Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE)

Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 79.73% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:DICE opened at $20.03 on Wednesday. DICE Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.64 and a twelve month high of $40.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.18 and its 200-day moving average is $17.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DICE. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 265.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

