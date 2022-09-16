Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 9,647 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $11,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.

Shares of RTX opened at $85.61 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.76 and its 200-day moving average is $95.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

