Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.38 Million Holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 612,007 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,974 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of VVR stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.99. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $4.53.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

