Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.86 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,892 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $943,000. Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 496.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,296 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,133,000 after buying an additional 42,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $1,161,000. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $500.14 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $463.91 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $520.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $551.64.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.56 by $0.17. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.93%.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $675.33.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

