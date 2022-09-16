Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.79 Million Stock Position in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 830,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.82% of Danimer Scientific worth $3,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DNMR. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 868,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after buying an additional 217,881 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 8,693 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 390,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 152,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Danimer Scientific

In other news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $50,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 474,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,610.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stuart W. Pratt sold 75,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $395,466.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,519,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,975,999.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $50,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 474,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,610.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,327 shares of company stock valued at $496,867 in the last ninety days. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danimer Scientific Price Performance

Shares of DNMR opened at $3.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.93 million, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.08. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $20.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average of $4.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.70 million for the quarter. Danimer Scientific had a negative return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 104.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cowen lowered their target price on Danimer Scientific to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

