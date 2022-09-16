Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 137 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 58,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.4% during the second quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 40,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.9% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 12,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.4% during the second quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 13,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised NextEra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.40.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE:NEE opened at $86.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $168.99 billion, a PE ratio of 65.66, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

Insider Activity

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

