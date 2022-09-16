Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 40 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,329,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 166.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

IVV opened at $392.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $405.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $413.60. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.