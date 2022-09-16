Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 839 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Main Street Capital worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 56,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 27,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 14,771 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 66,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $39.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.66. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 70.30%.

MAIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Hovde Group lowered their price target on shares of Main Street Capital to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James cut shares of Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.80.

Main Street Capital Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Further Reading

