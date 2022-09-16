Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Buys 100 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AME. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 4.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 22.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in AMETEK by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 12,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AME shares. StockNews.com upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of AMETEK to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.56.

AMETEK Stock Down 1.3 %

AME stock opened at $121.44 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.17 and a twelve month high of $148.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.78.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $380,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,828,694.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

