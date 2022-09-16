Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Purchases 7,265 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Ecolab accounts for 2.4% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $19,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $1,469,000. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Ecolab by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Ecolab by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 43,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,162,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,763,000 after purchasing an additional 35,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Argus decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $193.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.78.

Ecolab Price Performance

ECL stock opened at $161.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.12 and a 200 day moving average of $166.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.82 and a 1 year high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,752.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385 in the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

