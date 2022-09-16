Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Sells 5,728 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lowered its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,728 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies comprises about 2.2% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. owned about 0.12% of SS&C Technologies worth $17,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 723.8% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at SS&C Technologies

In other news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $2,944,902.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SSNC opened at $53.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.05 and a twelve month high of $84.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SSNC shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.